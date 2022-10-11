Avadar Electric bikes assures that 250W is enough power for mid-drive electric bikes
Next to speed, performance is probably the hottest topic and selling point in the world of e-bikes. Avadar reveals If 250W power is enough for mid-drive e-bikesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The conventional wisdom is that more power is better than more watts. But if that's the case, why do so many high-end e-bikes have smaller motors - and is 250W enough power for an electric bike?
Power is all the rage right now, especially if you want to buy an affordable e-bike. But a higher wattage does not always equate to a faster e-bike. It simply depends on how the power is transferred to the ground.
There are two types of motors that are primarily used on e-bikes: hub drive motors, which are laced into the rear or front wheel, and mid-drive motors, which sit between the crank arms in the bottom bracket of the frame. Although e-bike motors are complex technical entities, Avadar makes some general statements that will help understand the benefits of mid-drive motors.
Mid-Drive Motors: When 250 W is enough:
- Many mid-drive e-bike motors are rated at 250W. Most often, these motors power e-bikes that are among the most powerful and powerful on the market. E-bike motor manufacturers, who are leaders in the field of e-bike performance, produce high-performance motors with 250 W.
- Mid-drive motors produce more power from fewer watts by taking advantage of the bike's drivetrain. The bike's power, torque, and speed change depending on the gear selected, making them optimal for high-performance e-bikes such as commuter e-bikes, step-thru bikes, e-MTBs, and others.
- Because of the lower wattage, the motors require smaller batteries and are often much lighter. Avadar bikes are super lightweight, weighing only 55 pounds.
- This power and efficiency often come at a higher price. Mid-drive motors are often found in e-bikes that cost several thousand dollars, but not in our e-bikes!
- Manufacturers are very good at building 250W mid-drive motors specifically for certain applications, such as high-torque motors for e-bikes and high-speed motors for commuters.
About Avadar Electric Bikes:
Avadar's electric bikes are the absolute best value and most affordable mid-drive bikes in the US. All Avadar bikes come with free shipping to the contiguous US, a 2-year warranty, and a 14-day free return policy for a peace of mind.
Avadar C3:
For those who prefer long rides on relatively apartment terrain, Avadar has an electric mountain bike with a hardtail design that features a mid-motor, dual front chainring, and hydraulic brakes for ultimate control and performance.
Avadar C5:
The C5 is designed for people who like to ride bikes but want a more comfortable ride. It offers an upright riding position, a step-through frame for comfort, and a lower center of gravity for stability. The built-in mid-drive motor is equipped with a precise torque sensor that provides intuitive and smooth pedaling assistance without pushing or kicking, delivering only as much power as needed to increase range. The battery is fully charged in just 4 hours and can be easily removed from the frame or installed without tools. You can get up to 60+ miles of range on a single charge.
