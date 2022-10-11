Cable Accessories Market Potential | 7.2% CAGR, $99.3 Billion | 2030

AMR Logo

Cable Accessories Market by Voltage (Low, Medium, High), Installation (Overhead and Underground), End User (Industrial and Renewables)

October 10, 2022

The key players operating and profiled in the cable accessories market report include ABB, Ltd., Dubai Cable Company, Elsewedy Electric, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., LS Cable & System Ltd., Nexans S.A., NKT A/S, Prysmian Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., and Tele-Fonika Kable.

Other players in the value chain of the cable accessories market include Taihan Electric Wire Company Ltd., Jiangnan Group Limited, Kabelwerke Brugg AG, Southwire Company, LLC, Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co., Ltd., and others.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, the cable accessories market size was valued at $49.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $99.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.0%, throughout the forecast period.

In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the cable accessories market with more than 31.9% of the share, in terms of revenue.

Significant development of end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, construction, and automotive fuels the cable accessories market growth.

In addition, increase in demand for cable accessories from renewable sector propels growth of the market, globally.

Renewables is the fastest-growing end user segment in the global cable accessories market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021–2030.

In 2020, the high voltage segment accounted for about 42.4% of the share in the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2020, the overhead segment accounted for 64.5% cable accessories market share in the year 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 6.7% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global market.

Depending on voltage, the high voltage segment held the highest market share of about 42.4% in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the cable accessories market forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for high voltage cables from various industries including oil & gas, power generation, HVDC network, building & construction, and manufacturing.

On the basis of installation, the overhead segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth was attributed to advantages associated with overhead cables such as low cost, easy installation, easy troubleshoot, natural cooling, less size of conductors, and upgradation.

In addition, growth in demand for power from developing countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia in Asia-Pacific increases need for power generation, transmission & distribution infrastructure which, in turn, is expected to augment growth of the market during the forecast period.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Cable Accessories Market

The global cable accessories market trends has witnessed steady growth in 2020, owing to outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has negatively impacted various industries and countries, thereby decreasing manpower across the globe, which, in turn, decreased consumer spending and thus, decreased demand for electricity and delay in building and construction of power infrastructure.

In Europe, economies, such as Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, were following stringent measures, such as maintaining social distance and limiting movements to prevent spread of the corona virus. Moreover, such safety measures have been witnessed across the globe, which further impacted growth of the global cable accessories market.

Cable accessories are important components in cable infrastructure projects to facilitate joints and termination. Cable accessories offers longer operational life, increases reliability, and efficiency of power cables in the grid infrastructure.

Power cables in industries and electrical applications face difficulties such as high temperature and severe environmental conditions, hence there is need for cable accessories, which overcomes these difficulties.

