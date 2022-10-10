Submit Release
7th October, 2022

New Caledonian businesses have committed to promoting international tourism under a new “Destination Recovery Contract 2022-2024” with multiple actions! In particular, the launch of a promotional campaign “Are you ready?“, on 26 August, aims to highlight the unique selling points of New Caledonia. With this Recovery contract, the destination has recognised the importance of the support and commitment of local businesses and public institutions, all of which play a critical role in the revival of tourism. On that note, the “Are you ready?” campaign is underpinned by dynamic cooperation between local players who are positioned to support the rebuilding of New Caledonia’s tourism industry through improved resource management and strengthened responses to global travel trends. 

Photo Caption: Group photo of the Nouvelle Caledonie team, New Caledonia’s national tourism office.

Photo Credit: Nouvelle Caledonia

