7th October 2022

Launched in January 2021, Ao Kapijuknen, or “My Homeland” is a pilot project focused on creating opportunities and improving women’s livelihoods in the Republic of Marshall Islands. With the literal translation of “My Homeland,” Ao Kapijuknen was set up to expand economic opportunity, self-sufficiency, and diversification of livelihoods. It also promotes and assists Marshallese female entrepreneurs through training programs, financial assistance, and promotion of new businesses.

The Office of Commerce, Investment, and Tourism (OCIT), in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) launched the “Ao Kapijuknen” pilot initiative on January 2021. During the program’s pilot phase, two Marshallese women were awarded seed funding for their business initiatives. The awardees were Ms Estella Matthew in Majuro, Rongrong, and Ms Chessika Jim in Pikooj Arno.

In March 2022, OCIT and IOM organized a workshop to develop an interactive, two-day domestic tourism training program to increase participants’ knowledge, skills, and ability to start and maintain a tourism business catering to domestic visitors. The workshop was also a platform to promote Ao Kapijuknen as the leading program in the RMI supporting new tourism businesses. The training also included a session on ecotourism and sustainability development in the tourism sector. Now that the pilot phase of the Ao Kapijuknen has concluded, OCIT and IOM have announced that the program will proceed with another round, to help develop more tourism businesses in the RMI.

Photo Caption: Group photo of the RMI OCIT team

Photo Credit: RMI Office of Commerce, Investment and Tourism