The Important Strategic Deployment for Mdyscoin Group's Globalization - Register the Mydscoin UK Company
NORTHGLENN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDYS Coin Group Limited, an international top technology financial fund company, is involved in several projects in Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania, and has been deeply involved in securities brokerage, investment research, asset management, insurance business, financial technology and digital currency trading for many years, especially in the field of blockchain technology and distributed finance, which is unique and provides investors with a full range of asset management services.
In the face of the booming financial market in the UK and the EU, and to meet the global market strategy, a Mydscoin UK company was registered in the UK. As the European headquarters of the parent company MDYS Coin Group Limited, the Mydscoin UK company is mainly responsible for the strategic deployment of the UK and European markets, and carries out external business relied on the strong market resources of the parent company MDYS Coin Group Limited.
For the market strategy of the global market, in terms of global services, MDYS Coin Group Limited parent company will center on the United States, and the server nodes will gradually cover the major global markets including the United States, Europe, Australia, Japan, Korea, China, Russia and countries in the Middle East region, etc., while the European market, as an important part of Mdyscoin's global market is the top priority.
The establishment of the Mydscoin UK company as the European market headquarters, on the one hand, the European market is a huge market with unlimited business opportunities, on the other hand, the birth of the Mydscoin UK company will promote the integration of the European economy, but also the integration of European society and culture. As well as the great movement of people without borders, without identity and with a common currency, allowing local people to better communicate, discuss, express and live, the Mydscoin UK company was created to cater to the European financial market.
In terms of globalized market, the digital currency business system participated or independently developed by the parent company MDYS Coin Group Limited has served more than 200,000 users in more than 80 countries around the world. Relying on the relevant digital currency exchange under MDYS Coin Group Limited, it provides digital currency storage and trading for users worldwide. The digital currency storage and exchange of related projects under MDYS Coin Group Limited can realize the unified management of multiple blockchain assets, one-stop management, decentralized services, multiple security guarantees, and multi-language support functions. Currently, the parent company MDYS Coin Group Limited has close cooperation with Bithumb, BitMEX, OKEX, DigiFinex, etc.
In the future, the parent company MDYS Coin Group Limited, will be committed to building its exchange platform--MDYS Global Exchange, with the world's leading digital currency trading, ecological value flow and underlying blockchain application system. Change the existing technical and application ecosystem of crypto digital passwords, expand the application boundary and technical boundary of blockchain technology, and enable ordinary Internet users to feel the value of blockchain technology.
