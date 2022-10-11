Lithium Sulfur Battery Market Overview | US$ 5.6 Billion (30.1 % CAGR) by 2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

Lithium Sulfur Battery Market Type, Power Capacity (0-500mAh, 501-1,000mAh, Above 1,000mAh), End Use (Aerospace, Automotive, Electronic Device, Power & Energy)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lithium Sulfur Battery Top Contenders

The major companies profiled in this lithium sulfur battery market report include Advanced Energy Materials, Ilika PLC, Johnson Matthey, LG Chem, Morrow Batteries, NOHMs Technologies, OXIS Energy, PolyPlus, Sion Power, and Williams Advanced.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global lithium sulfur battery market size was valued at $0.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2030.

North America is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Rapidly growing automotive industry across the globe, increasing electric vehicle sales, and swiftly increasing demand for lithium sulfur battery in several application areas, such as aerospace, renewable energy resources, electronic devices, power & energy, and several end-use industries, are expected to create increased opportunities for the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period.

As per the lithium sulfur battery market analysis, by type, the high energy density segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

On the basis of battery capacity, the 0-500mAh segment was the major share contributor in 2020.

Depending on end use, the automotive segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

New product developments, acquisition, and business expansion strategies, are also adopted to attain key developments in the lithium sulfur battery market trends.

Due to rapidly increasing demand for energy in recent years, governments across the world have set sights on the development of renewable energy sources, which require high energy density storage batteries.

Key manufacturers are innovating and expanding their production capacities to meet market demand across the globe.

There are increasing future applications of lithium sulfur battery in planetary landers, planetary rovers, planetary orbiteers, and other satellite equipment.

The rapid innovation and development of aerospace technologies led to the increase in space-based activities, which boosted the need for highly efficient power source to drive the equipment.

The presence of top aerospace manufacturing companies, such as SpaceX, Boeing, and Airbus, with rapid innovations in the aerospace sector has increased the demand for high energy density storage batteries.

In addition, the gradual depletion of resources on the planet and increasing population led to search of suitable habitation places on other celestial bodies, which is also one of the driving factors for the growth of the lithium sulfur battery market.

It also has application in Bluetooth devices, such as headphones, and is also as a rechargeable battery for digital cameras, torches, shavers, and other devices. These above mentioned electronic devices are used in the daily life of every individual, thereby increasing the demand for lithium sulfur battery.

Government plans to phase out fuel-based vehicles by 2050 and “zero carbon” targets set by governing bodies are also fostering the growth of EVs, which led to increase in demand for lithium sulfur battery.

Rapid application of IoT in residential, large-scale commercial building, and smart cities has increased the demand for various sensor and electronic gadgets with specific functions.

Increase in demand for all the above-mentioned products will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the lithium sulfur battery industry during the forecast period.

Impact Of Covid-19 On The Global Lithium Sulfur Battery Market

Emergence of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global lithium sulfur battery market during this period.

Decrease in demand for many non-essential products and shutdown of electrical, automotive, and aerospace related industries have created a negative impact on the development of the market.

There is increasing demand for environment-friendly battery products and their ever growing applications in various fields such as EVs, electronic gadgets, and others. The increase in awareness among people regarding the advantages of these products will provide good opportunities for the market.

