Steady Air Inc.,Now Offering Financing to Residents of Corona, CA and Surrounding Areas.

/EIN News/ -- CORONA, CA, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steady Air Inc. has quickly risen the ranks in leading Corona HVAC Companies. Located in Corona, CA, they have been growing quickly by providing outstanding customer service with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Having just last month added financing, the residents of Corona have affordable options for top quality service at a time when affordability and quality seem to be mutually exclusive.

President of Steady Air, Inc., Robert Gonzales provides extensive and ongoing training for his technicians to ensure every homeowner and business owner receives the professionalism they expect. As a full-service HVAC Company, they can handle all heating and air conditioning concerns, no matter how small or large a project may be.

Here is what he had to say when asked what contributed to becoming a top-rated Corona HVAC Contractor.

“Our company was formed in an effort to set a higher standard in HVAC service. The company continues to evolve based on the foundations of catering to our customers’ needs and offering them solutions to resolve those needs. Creating a valued company culture through daily technician interaction, I spend my time investing in our technician’s education and their understanding of our company's procedures. Following the processes that have been set forth in training, we look forward to our technicians’ evaluations becoming the new gold standard in solving hidden home comfort needs.”







Mr. Gonzales shared some of the information many of his customers want to know when they call.

How do homeowners know when it’s time to replace their HVAC?

Signs it’s time to replace your heating system are:

Strange Noises

Air Quality is Poor

Continuous Repairs

Increase in Utility Bill

Temperature is Sporadic

House Will Not Warm Up or Cool Down

What is the HVAC problem people have the most often?

The most typical issue people experience with their HVAC system can be addressed easily. By simply replacing a dirty air filter, the blower uses less energy. When the filter is dirty, it causes the blower to have to force the air through the lint and debris. Often, this will cause the circuit breaker to trip. If this happens, check if your air filter needs replacing. If you replace it with a new one, be sure to reset the circuit breaker when finished.





Is it really necessary to have service done every year?

Getting HVAC systems serviced at least once a year will help keep them in proper working order. With the hottest months approaching, the Spring is the best time for an AC Tune Up. Whereas furnace Tune Ups are usually done in the Fall.





Spring is a time when the temperature shifts as the cooler temperatures gradually but surely fade and the heat of the summer approaches. You can perform a few simple tasks on your HVAC unit by yourself, including changing the filter and cleaning out any obstructions.





A routine AC maintenance will make your AC more reliable. You will have a lower chance of your cooling system experiencing a major failure during the summer. Inspections will identify areas where the system is susceptible to failure, and adjustments and cleaning can be made to correct any problems.

Faulty furnaces can prove fatal and costly. You don't want your furnace to stop working completely before you get help. You will be cold, and you may also experience problems if you aren't home or don’t catch it quickly. Undiscovered cracks or leaks can lead to dangerous and undetectable gases entering your home. These things can be caught before your furnace is running continuously. This will save you headaches both literally and metaphorically

