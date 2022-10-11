Derby Barracks / False Pretenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002517

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Orleans

VIOLATION: False Pretenses

ACCUSED: Roland Souliere Jr.

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

VICTIM: Roland Souliere Sr.

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a complaint of a theft of checks from a residence on S Barton Rd, Barton, VT. Investigation revealed one of the stolen checks was cashed at North Country Bank in Orleans, VT. Video footage from the bank revealed Souliere Jr was the person who cashed the check. Souliere was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2022 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881