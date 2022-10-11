Derby Barracks / False Pretenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5002517
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 06/16/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Orleans
VIOLATION: False Pretenses
ACCUSED: Roland Souliere Jr.
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
VICTIM: Roland Souliere Sr.
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a complaint of a theft of checks from a residence on S Barton Rd, Barton, VT. Investigation revealed one of the stolen checks was cashed at North Country Bank in Orleans, VT. Video footage from the bank revealed Souliere Jr was the person who cashed the check. Souliere was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2022 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881