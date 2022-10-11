WILLISTON BARRACKS / DOMESTIC ASSAULT, UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1006527

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: N. Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10-10-2022 @ 1901 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 39 Deer Crossing Lane, #2, Cambridge

VIOLATION:

1. Domestic Assault

2. Unlawful Mischief

3. Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jillian Schultz

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a reported domestic assault that had occurred at the above stated residence in the town of Cambridge. Responding Troopers conducted an investigation on scene that concluded with Jillian Schultz (age 38) of South Burlington being arrested and charged with the aforementioned criminal offenses.

Schultz was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing she was released with a criminal citation to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-16-2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782