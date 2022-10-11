WILLISTON BARRACKS / DOMESTIC ASSAULT, UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1006527
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: N. Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10-10-2022 @ 1901 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 39 Deer Crossing Lane, #2, Cambridge
VIOLATION:
1. Domestic Assault
2. Unlawful Mischief
3. Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jillian Schultz
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a reported domestic assault that had occurred at the above stated residence in the town of Cambridge. Responding Troopers conducted an investigation on scene that concluded with Jillian Schultz (age 38) of South Burlington being arrested and charged with the aforementioned criminal offenses.
Schultz was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing she was released with a criminal citation to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-16-2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Road
Williston VT, 05495
W- 802-878-7111
C- 802-585-0782