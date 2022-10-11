Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 265,493 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Candidate to appear on Local Radio

Kerry Lee Morgan

Libertarian Party Supreme Court Candidate, Kerry Morgan, to appear on Local Radio station program Talk of The North

PETOSKEY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerry Morgan, the Libertarian Party of Michigan candidate for the Michigan Supreme Court, will be interviewed by local radio host Nick Rhudy for his program, the Talk of the North. The interview will play this Wednesday, October 12 during evening prime time hours at 5:00 PM on WMKT, 1270AM and 102.3-103.3 FM. A recorded version will be available in podcast form afterwards on wmktthetalkstation.com.

Kerry Morgan is the Libertarian Party of Michigan's perennial candidate for Michigan Supreme Court, having ran for the office every election cycle since 2012. Kerry is an experienced and zealously dedicated attorney practicing municipal law, employment discrimination, civil rights, labor law, general litigation, environmental law, and educational policy as counsel at Pentiuk, Couvreur & Kobiljak, P.C. He has long been dedicated to the cause of human liberty, both by practicing law to protect such, but also by going on the offensive. Kerry, in his capacity as a member of the LONANG Institute (LONANG being an abbreviation of the Laws of Nature and Nature's God, a reference to the Declaration of Independence and Enlightenment philosopher John Locke), has authored numerous amicus curiae briefs which challenged Governor Whitmer's Shelter In Place (Lockdown) orders during the pandemic, Donald Trump's Bump Stock ban, and Harvard's practice of racially selective admissions practices, to name but a few. Kerry has also authored several books dealing with the Constitution, the American education system, the freedom of religion, parent's rights, and human rights.

If elected, Kerry Morgan would bring much needed qualities to the Michigan Supreme Court. His historical insights, legal scholarship, and passion for liberty, (with impartial governance) are unimpeachable. The people of Michigan would be well served by a Supreme Court Justice who appreciates your natural rights and will use their extensive experience and knowledge of the law to defend them.

Connor Nepomuceno
Libertarian Party of Michigan
connor.nepomuceno@lp.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Supreme Court Candidate to appear on Local Radio

Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.