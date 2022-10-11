Supreme Court Candidate to appear on Local Radio

Kerry Lee Morgan

Libertarian Party Supreme Court Candidate, Kerry Morgan, to appear on Local Radio station program Talk of The North

PETOSKEY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerry Morgan, the Libertarian Party of Michigan candidate for the Michigan Supreme Court, will be interviewed by local radio host Nick Rhudy for his program, the Talk of the North. The interview will play this Wednesday, October 12 during evening prime time hours at 5:00 PM on WMKT, 1270AM and 102.3-103.3 FM. A recorded version will be available in podcast form afterwards on wmktthetalkstation.com.

Kerry Morgan is the Libertarian Party of Michigan's perennial candidate for Michigan Supreme Court, having ran for the office every election cycle since 2012. Kerry is an experienced and zealously dedicated attorney practicing municipal law, employment discrimination, civil rights, labor law, general litigation, environmental law, and educational policy as counsel at Pentiuk, Couvreur & Kobiljak, P.C. He has long been dedicated to the cause of human liberty, both by practicing law to protect such, but also by going on the offensive. Kerry, in his capacity as a member of the LONANG Institute (LONANG being an abbreviation of the Laws of Nature and Nature's God, a reference to the Declaration of Independence and Enlightenment philosopher John Locke), has authored numerous amicus curiae briefs which challenged Governor Whitmer's Shelter In Place (Lockdown) orders during the pandemic, Donald Trump's Bump Stock ban, and Harvard's practice of racially selective admissions practices, to name but a few. Kerry has also authored several books dealing with the Constitution, the American education system, the freedom of religion, parent's rights, and human rights.

If elected, Kerry Morgan would bring much needed qualities to the Michigan Supreme Court. His historical insights, legal scholarship, and passion for liberty, (with impartial governance) are unimpeachable. The people of Michigan would be well served by a Supreme Court Justice who appreciates your natural rights and will use their extensive experience and knowledge of the law to defend them.