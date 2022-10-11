Southern Rock Energy Partners' Next Generation, Full Conversion Crude Refinery

Prairie Energy Partners, a wholly owned company of Southern Rock Energy Partners (www.southernrockenergypartners.com), is working to finalize the location of its proposed $5.56 billion and 423-job next-generation, full conversion crude refinery—with the final two competing sites in Victoria County, Texas and Payne and Lincoln County, Oklahoma.

The refinery complex will reduce and eliminate 95% of greenhouse gas emissions (carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, methane, nitrogen oxide, and sulfur oxide); reduce water production and consumption by 90%, with 80% further recycled and repurposed; and use a reduced footprint of only 400 acres while still producing approximately 91.25 million barrels or 3.8325 billion gallons annually of cleaner transportation fuels including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel from crudes sourced domestically from the Eagle Ford, Permian, DJ, and Bakken Basins.

While most refineries consume natural gas in the process heating units, this proposed facility would instead combine pure oxygen with "blue" hydrogen (produced from refining off-gases) and "green" hydrogen (from electrolysis), with steam being the primary waste stream. The Prairie Energy Partners' refinery will be powered by 100% renewable electricity, either sourced from the grid or generated on-site from recycled and repurposed waste heat, geothermal, and solar assets. The facility's hydrogen complex will be the only unit of the facility that produces carbon dioxide, which will be captured and sequestered. Logistics would be provided by a new bidirectional refined products pipeline connecting to nearby terminals, an 8-bay truck terminal, a 300-car rail terminal, and a 4-barge marine terminal located at or near the project site. The resulting facility would be a novel, best-in-class, decarbonized refinery.

Prairie Energy Partners intends a capital investment of $5.56 billion, while creating at least 1,250 temporary jobs during the multi-year construction period and 423 full-time, permanent jobs to operate the facility. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2023, with commercial operations commencing in 2025. The facility is expected to benefit the local community with an estimated $3 billion economic impact during the construction period and $150 million annually thereafter. This scale of project is not possible without strong support from the local community, which has agreed to support Prairie Energy Partners with local economic development incentives and service agreements.

Advisors: Baker Botts L.L.P (www.bakerbotts.com) is advising Southern Rock Energy Partners. The Baker Botts team is led by Julie Mayo, and includes Renn Neilson, Matt Larsen, Bucky Brannen and Connie Simmons Taylor.

About the Company: Led by Steven Ward, Southern Rock Energy Partners is a next generation integrated energy company established in 2017 to decarbonize and advance hydrocarbon industry while further assisting in the development of the renewable industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005809/en/