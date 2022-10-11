Airwallex Sustains US$5.5 Bn Valuation With US$100 Mn Series E Extension

Airwallex, a leading global fintech platform, today announced that it recently closed its Series E extension ("Series E2") with the same US$5.5 billion valuation, and secured more funds from existing investors Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Lone Pine Capital, Hermitage Capital, 1835i Ventures and Tencent. HostPlus, an Australian industry superannuation fund, as well as a leading North American pension fund also participated in this round. With an additional US$100 million, Airwallex's total funding increased to more than US$900 million to propel the company's global growth trajectory.

"The valuation underscores investors' confidence in Airwallex's core business value and fundamentals, and we are fortunate to have the continued support of our existing investors, and the confidence of new investors, as we pursue our vision to become the global economic infrastructure for modern businesses," said Jack Zhang, Co-founder and CEO at Airwallex. "The market environment remains challenging in the foreseeable future, and while we remain well capitalised, this additional runway allows us to continue our growth plans, product expansion, and hire some of the best talents in the world. By strengthening the breadth of our global reach and product offering, we can better empower our customers to unlock new market opportunities."

The Melbourne-founded company accelerated its international expansion in 2021, successfully extending its reach across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, serving three of the largest e-commerce markets in the world: China, the United States and the United Kingdom. Today, tens of thousands of modern businesses leverage Airwallex's global payments and banking platform to process payments and move money efficiently anywhere around the world.

"We are building one of the world's most powerful global payment and banking infrastructure," Jack adds. "By providing a faster, safe, transparent and more efficient way to operate globally, we are enabling businesses to maximise revenues and accelerate growth."

Airwallex has continued to see its business grow and reach new heights, with its customer base more than doubling and revenue increasing by 184% YOY1. Multiple new products and services are also being planned in its 2022-23 roadmap including improvements to its expense management platform and a credit solution, as the company continues to invest in product innovation on top of market expansion and talent acquisition.

Airwallex is the leading financial technology platform for modern businesses growing beyond borders. With one of the world's most powerful payments and banking infrastructure, our technology empowers businesses of all sizes to accept payments, move money globally, and simplify their financial operations, all in one single platform.

Established in 2015 in Melbourne, our purpose is to connect entrepreneurs, business builders, makers and creators with opportunities in every corner of the world. Today, Airwallex has a global footprint across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Find out more at www.airwallex.com.

1 Customer Base & Revenue reflects Q2 2022 year-on-year results

