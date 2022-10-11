Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market Size Share Trends Growth and Competitive Analysis 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence
Global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market is estimated to reach a high CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2029).
Market Overview:
Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market size was valued US$ YY million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ YY million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period (2022-2029). North America region has the highest market share in the Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market, and it is further continuing its dominance during the forecast period.
Market Drivers:
Hepatitis E is an intestinal communicated liver infection prompted by the hepatitis E infection (HEV). This is one of the five human hepatitis infections that have been recognized (A, B, C, D, and E). Hepatitis E is communicated through waste oral contact because of defilement of drinking water with defecation.
Vertical transmission from a pregnant lady to her child, bonding of polluted blood items, and eating of half-cooked meat or potentially meat items delivered from contaminated creatures are the extra methods of spread of hepatitis E infection. In regions where sterilization is deficient, hepatitis E infection contaminations are broad, which is probably going to help improve the worldwide hepatitis e demonstrative tests market in the impending years. Hepatitis E patients are hard to recognize from different sorts of viral hepatitis. Subsequently, the recognition of RNA and antibodies against HEV can be utilized to affirm the finding. Backhanded tests are the tests led to distinguish the presence of IgG and IgM, while tests for the presence of HEV RNA are called direct tests. The presence of IgM is the essential test for identifying serious contaminations in patients, which is then approved by RNA testing. On the off chance that IgG antibodies are available, the patient has previously been tainted with the hepatitis E infection.
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
- ELISA HEV IgM Test kits
- ELISA HEV IgG Test Kits
- RT-PCR Test Kits
- Others
By Test Type:
By End user
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Point of Care
By Geographical Classification:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
Major Companies Covered:
Diagnostic Automation / Cortez Diagnostics, Inc., EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, and Dia.Pro - Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l , Biokit S.A., altona Diagnostics GmbH, ORGENTEC Diagnostika , Fortress Diagnostics, Mikrogen GmBH, Primerdesign Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
