The Write Stuff – The Author's Voice TV Show Begins Production of Season Two

Talk Show Offers Opportunity to Glimpse Into Writers' Inspirations

(October 10, 2022)...Author Kim Lengling is pleased to announce the filming of a second season of The Write Stuff - The Author's Voice on the Believe in Your Dreams Network. The Write Stuff is a television talk show featuring authors from around the world ranging from first time authors who are self-published to writers who’ve penned multiple New York Times and USA Today bestsellers.

As an author herself, Lengling was inspired to provide a platform for authors to share their writing journey with the world. In each episode of The Write Stuff, she sits down for an easy-going chat with her guests, digging into what inspired them to write, why they chose the specific genre they write in, and their aspirations. The show provides readers with a rare glimpse into the world of words, giving them an opportunity to go behind the pages with their favorite authors while discovering up-and-coming new talent.

“An opportunity opened up for me to have my own television show,” recounts the show’s host, Kim Lengling. “I immediately knew that I wanted it to be geared towards writing and authors, providing a platform for those who create amazing books and for the readers to get a glimpse into a writer's life."

“I was honored to be Kim’s guest on The Write Stuff TV Show!”, exclaims Erin Harrigan, a Faith-First business coach to Christian women. “Kim has created an incredible platform for authors to share their work. She and her team make the interview process simple and fun!”

The Write Stuff, The Author's Voice TV Show is on the Believe In Your Dreams TV Network and streams on ROKU, AmazonfireTV, GooglePlay, Sony, LG, SmartTV, Xbox and AppleTV. The Write Stuff can also be found on the Believe Warriors App. Discover more and subscribe at: www.believeinyourdreamstv.com

Kim Lengling is the Lead Author and Coordinator of the 3-book series, When Grace Found Me and has a weekly column in her local newspaper focused on veterans in the community. She is a regular contributor to USMilitary.com and is the host of the Let Fear Bounce podcast as well as The Write Stuff, The Author’s Voice TV Show. Find out more at www.kimlenglingauthor.com

#####

For more information, please contact Kim Lengling at contact@kimlenglingauthor.com

Media Contact

The Write Stuff

Kim Lengling

(814-724-9099)