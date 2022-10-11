FATAL COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD

On Sunday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 a.m., a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 struck a Honda sedan, Nissan sedan and a commercial vehicle.

Two passengers of the Honda sedan were declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Honda sedan was transported to a Phoenix area hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

The sole-occupant drivers of the Nissan sedan and commercial vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The sole-occupant driver of the wrong way vehicle was transported to a Phoenix area hospital with serious injuries.

Impairment is suspected and being investigated.