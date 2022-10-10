3 nominated to appellate courts, 16 named to superior courts

Therese M. Stewart was selected to be presiding justice of the 1st District Court of Appeal, Division 2. L.A. County Judge Gregory Weingart was selected for a seat on the 2nd District Court of Appeal, Division 1. L.A. County Judge Victor Viramontes was selected for a seat on the 2nd District, Division 8.
