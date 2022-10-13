EHS Compliance Services Inc. Announces the Upcoming Release of Innovative Virtual Learning Experience
A Lot Like Mike is a learning experience that chronicles one senior executive's journey to learning how to create a more psychologically safe work environment!
This is not just training leaders will absorb and do nothing with, they’ll take these trainings and help others rise in the organization.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EHS Compliance Services Inc. (EHSCSI) in partnership with Laudable Learning announces the release of A Lot Like Mike, an innovative learning experience focused on psychological safety in the workplace.
— Kahlilah Guyah
A Lot Like Mike is one man’s journey of self-reflection and behavior change to create a psychologically safe environment for his team. Mike is a Senior Executive who has been in the business world for more than a couple of decades. When it comes to work, he is “old school” and understandably so. As a seasoned leader, walking on eggshells feels uncomfortable for him these days, and it seems at every turn he is afraid of, “saying the wrong things.”
When the winds of cultural change start shifting, Mike’s team needs him to learn how to create a better environment where everyone feels heard and valued.
Mike and his team will surprise you, delight you, frustrate you, and push you to look inward. Assumptions will be challenged as you learn and experience the elements of psychological safety in the workplace. Ultimately you will feel compelled to take action!
Kahlilah Guyah, Founder and CEO of EHSCSI, serves as the digital facilitator throughout this series designed for business leaders who want to advance psychological safety in their organizations. Through five episodes, Kahlilah walks participants through five elements of psychological safety most often overlooked in leadership development, as identified by a McKinsey & Company survey last year.
Laudable Learning brings EHSCSI’s expertise in psychological health and safety to life with creative storytelling and cinema grade filmmaking to attain their collective mission to catalyze positive shifts in organizational culture and personal development. Guyah stated, “This is not just training leaders will absorb and do nothing with, they’ll take these trainings and help others rise in the organization.”
A Lot Like Mike launches on October 18, 2022! View the trailer here. To bring this content to your organization, visit the EHSCSI website.
EHS Compliance Services (EHSCSI) is a boutique consulting firm that helps organizations create and implement strategies to protect workers, the environment, and corporate reputation from the potentially deleterious operational impacts through workshops and training, audits and leadership development.
Laudable Learning is a woman owned small business dedicated to uplifting the psychological wellbeing of the workforce through film-based dramatic episodes and subject matter experts from historically underutilized businesses and/or the BIPOC communities.
FOR MORE INFORMATION please contact:
Radeen Guyah
EHS Compliance Services Inc.
info@ehscsi.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn