Assistant Secretary Leaf’s Travel to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar
Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf will travel to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar from October 11 to October 22, to meet with a range of senior government officials, as well as non-governmental and civil society representatives.
In Egypt from October 11-14, she will discuss a range of bilateral issues, as well as our shared interests in de-escalation and maintaining regional stability.
In the United Arab Emirates from October 15-17, she will discuss our collective efforts to confront regional security challenges, including the urgent need to secure a new expanded truce agreement and broader political settlement in Yemen.
In Kuwait from October 18-19, she will raise regional developments, bilateral security cooperation, and other key issues.
In Qatar from October 20-22, she will discuss economic, security and political cooperation with the Qatari government and Qatar’s support for Afghan relocations.