Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,298 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary Leaf’s Travel to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar

Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf will travel to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar from October 11 to October 22, to meet with a range of senior government officials, as well as non-governmental and civil society representatives.

In Egypt from October 11-14, she will discuss a range of bilateral issues, as well as our shared interests in de-escalation and maintaining regional stability.

In the United Arab Emirates from October 15-17, she will discuss our collective efforts to confront regional security challenges, including the urgent need to secure a new expanded truce agreement and broader political settlement in Yemen.

In Kuwait from October 18-19, she will raise regional developments, bilateral security cooperation, and other key issues.

In Qatar from October 20-22, she will discuss economic, security and political cooperation with the Qatari government and Qatar’s support for Afghan relocations.

You just read:

Assistant Secretary Leaf’s Travel to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.