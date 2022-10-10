New Pray.com Podcast 'Bible in a Year with Jack Graham' Hits #1 on Spotify Religion in First Week

'Bible in a Year with Jack Graham' surpasses one million downloads in the first week after its launch

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pray.com, the No. 1 app for daily prayer and faith-based audio content, has already hit No. 1 on Spotify's religion list within the first week of launching its new podcast "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham." The "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham" podcast was produced with a full 61-piece orchestra, helping to provide a cinematic journey through the Bible. Each daily (Monday through Friday) episode runs approximately 15 minutes and focuses on a specific story, designed to help listeners experience the Bible in a new way.

"At Pray.com, prayer is the priority. Our new and innovative Bible in a Year format was specifically designed to help people hear the Bible come to life." said Steve Gatena, founder and CEO of Pray.com. "We are honored and excited to have hit #1 in the charts on Spotify; it's a true blessing. I am so proud of our entire team for how hard they worked. I am grateful to Pastor Jack Graham for leading us through the scriptures and, as always, we give God the glory for making this podcast such a smashing success."

Dr. Jack Graham is the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church, one of the nation's largest, most dynamic congregations with over 50,000 members. He is a noted author of numerous books, including his most recent "Reignite: Fresh Focus for An Enduring Faith." His passionate, biblical teaching is also seen and heard across the country and throughout the world on "PowerPoint Ministries." Graham has served as Honorary Chairman of the National Day of Prayer and has helped lead various national prayer initiatives. He served as President of the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the country, with more than 14 million members.

In addition to "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham," Pray.com hosts podcasts from leading Christian influencers including Drew Brees, Lecrae, and Kel Mitchell.

Attachment