Shigemura, Lau, Sakanashi, Higuchi and Associates, Inc. (SLSH) Will Join Coffman Engineers

Hawaii-based structural engineering company augments Coffman's multidiscipline services

/EIN News/ -- HONOLULU, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multidiscipline consulting engineering firm Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced today that structural engineering firm Shigemura, Lau, Sakanashi, Higuchi and Associates, Inc. (SLSH) has executed a letter of intent to join Coffman. The companies plan to finalize the asset purchase agreement by Nov. 1. Once the agreement is finalized, Coffman will welcome SLSH's four owners and all six staff members to the company before the end of the year. The decision to join Coffman is part of SLSH's ownership transition plan to provide continued support to their staff and established clients while the ownership plans for retirement.

"We were selective and committed to finding the right firm to partner with that would benefit our clients and staff. We were motivated by Coffman's drive for the same level of client care and attention to detail that our clients have become accustomed to. Our work and values are also complementary. We look forward to bringing our teams together to start a new chapter and to serve our clients with increased resources," said Howard Lau, PE, Shigemura, Lau, Sakanashi, Higuchi and Associates' President.

SLSH owners Howard Lau, PE, Craig Sakanashi, PE, Wayne Higuchi, PE, and Beverly Ishii-Nakayama, PE, will join Coffman as principal advisors. The addition of SLSH expands Coffman's Honolulu structural group from three to 13. SLSH has provided consulting structural engineering services to private and public clients throughout the Pacific Region for more than 52 years. SLSH's experience augments Coffman's structural engineering capabilities and complements the company's other engineering disciplines.

SLSH and Coffman have an ongoing working relationship and share many of the same clients. The two companies' markets and clients align, particularly in military/DoD, healthcare, housing, and education.

"We are honored and humbled that SLSH has chosen Coffman as part of their leadership transition. We have a lot to learn from their 52 years of doing business in Hawaii. We welcome them to our office 'ohana and are prepared to continue the level of service they have established with their clients," said John Thielst, Coffman's Senior Vice President, Managing Principal, Pacific Region.

After the agreement is finalized, SLSH, as Coffman Engineers, will continue to support clients and honor their project commitments with the same staff and quality. The SLSH staff will move to Coffman's downtown Honolulu office before the end of the year.

For more information, visit the announcement page at: https://www.coffman.com/news/SLSH-joins-coffman-engineers/. The announcement page will be updated after the deal closes.

About Shigemura, Lau, Sakanashi, Higuchi and Associates, Inc. (SLSH)

SLSH is a Hawaii-based full-service consulting structural engineering firm providing services to clients in both the private and public sectors. The firm was started in 1970 by Stanley Shigemura and has provided engineering services for the past 52+ years for various types of projects utilizing all available construction materials. SLSH uses the latest technology and software to arrive at solutions more rapidly, investigate more structural options, and results in cost-effective solutions for clients.

About Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that integrates many disciplines, including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties, to offer clients local, high-touch services. Coffman has 620 employees in 20 offices across the U.S. committed to building a better world. Coffman's Pacific Region has 68 employees and includes offices in Honolulu and Guam. Their multidiscipline services support clients and projects throughout the Pacific and Asia. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

