Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 5:27 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location after hearing the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and a handgun was recovered.

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, 19-year-old Larry Walden, of District Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.