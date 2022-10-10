Montgomery County Council Closed Session Scheduled on Monday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m.

MARYLAND, October 10 - For Immediate Release: Monday, October 10, 2022

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Monday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. for a proposed closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation, or performance evaluation of an appointee, employee, or official over whom it has jurisdiction, pursuant to Maryland Code, General Provisions Article §3-305(b)(1)(i). The topic is a personnel matter concerning one or more specific appointees, employees or officials.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.