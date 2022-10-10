Submit Release
Councilmember Friedson Invites Community to Join Event on Fetal and Infant Mortality on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, October 10 - For Immediate Release: Monday, October 10, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 10, 2022—On Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. Councilmember Andrew Friedson will co-host a virtual event with the Montgomery County Fetal and Infant Mortality Review Board/Community Action Team, and the Montgomery County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., titled “Why Everyone Should Be Concerned About Fetal and Infant Mortality.” 

Every year in Montgomery County, approximately 100 pregnant people experience a pregnancy loss or death of their infant. These tragic losses happen across the socioeconomic spectrum to those who are privately insured as well as those who receive Medicaid for their health care.  

The event will include an informative panel discussion about the latest fetal and infant mortality data, and sample case studies of those who have experienced a loss of this kind. Panelists include FIMR Community Action Team Co-Chairs Dr. Monica Howard and Pat Keating, RN, as well as Aaliyah in Action Founder and CEO Elizabeth O'Donnell, who will recount the story of her own pregnancy loss and share bereavement resources. 

What:  Panel discussion on fetal and infant mortality. 

WhoFIMR Community Action Team Co-Chairs Dr. Monica Howard and Pat Keating, RN, as well as Aaliyah in Action Founder and CEO Elizabeth O'Donnell. 

When: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. 

Where: Virtual event via Zoom. Register to join here 


Release ID: 22-341
Media Contact: Mary Gies 240-777-7828, Angie McCarthy 240-777-7828
