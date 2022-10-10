Submit Release
Joint Drug Investigation Leads to Arrests in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of two individuals on various drug counts.

This morning, while serving an arrest warrant at a home in the 200 block of Maple Street, officers with the Huntingdon Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view and requested the assistance of the TBI.  After receiving consent to search the home, agents and investigators discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Both individuals inside the home during the consent search were arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail.  Herbert L. Strayhorn (DOB: 2/5/62) was booked on counts of Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule IV (Xanax), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  His bond is set at $4,500.  Micah J. Leite (DOB: 8/17/97) was booked on counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sale and Deliver (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  Her bond is set at $4,000.

Strayhorn
Leite

