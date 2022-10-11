Technaxx Introduces Universal Car Alarm Pro TX-168 in USA and Canada
Car burglaries have become a common occurrence in North America. Sometimes, parking a car in a well-lit area, on a driveway, or inside a garage is not all that needs to be done to prevent theft.”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technaxx, a German consumer electronics manufacturer known for offering affordable products such as car accessories, audio products, video surveillance equipment, smart fitness trackers, smartphone and tablet accessories, today announced TX-168 – a universal car alarm. The new product of Technaxx is now available in North America, and it is an improved version of the popular Technaxx TX-100 car alarm released in 2019. After years of research and development, the German engineers managed to find a way to make their iconic TX-100 car alarm even better by improving the alarm design and the addition of a much louder external siren. Like its predecessor, the innovative car accessory comes equipped with an internal alarm and a PIR sensor that can be effectively used in cars, vans, offices, and boats.
The process of installing the new member of the Techhnaxx family is fairly straightforward, and consumers with limited to no tech experience are capable of setting it up. The battery capacity of the new car alarm by Technaxx comes with a built-in 500mAh battery that can easily last up to a week, ensuring that the car alarm remains effective when the vehicle engine is switched off. The battery chargers automatically when the vehicle is running.
The PIR sensor is always ready to set the alarm off if it detects motion within a car's interior, ensuring that thieves never have a way to steal or damage car property uninterrupted. The PIR sensor is meant to monitor the interiors of a vehicle. Still, in some cases, it is also sensitive enough to trigger the alarm even if robbers try to steal exterior parts of a car, such as a catalytic converter or rims and tires. The car alarm comes with an external 105 dB siren that would spook even the most daring thieves.
No additional cabling or accessories are needed for the car alarm to be installed and operated. The retail box comes with an actual car alarm, an external siren, a connection cable, and a 3A fuse. It also includes a CR2032 battery-operated remote control, mounting material, and a quick setup guide in the form of a manual. The car alarm also provides additional perks such as a panic button and USB and USB-C charging slots and a MicroUSB input socket.
"Sometimes, parking a car in a well-lit area, on a driveway, or inside a garage is not all that needs to be done to prevent theft. Unfortunately, car burglaries have become a common occurrence in North America, and this alarm system was designed to address this issue," said Pascal Pekcan, CEO of Technaxx. "What makes it great is that it prevents theft in cars, vans, boats, and even homes and offices. If charged well, it can even be used in a tent, so it spooks any intruder who enters it while you are wandering around on a summer festival or in the mountains. What makes TX-168 even more impressive is that such a small and affordable piece of technology can execute sophisticated tasks without the need for internet or a mobile app installation."
The Universal Carl Alarm Pro TX-168 will be exhibited at Technaxx’s booth at the SEMA Show that will take place next month in LVCC in Las Vegas, NV. The product is available in North America and is listed on Amazon, Walmart, and NewEgg. The MSRP is US$69.99/ CA$99.99.
About Technaxx
Technaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co.KG, also known as Technaxx, is a German manufacturer of affordable consumer electronics products. The company focuses on everyday consumer goods such as car accessories, audio products, video surveillance equipment, smart fitness trackers, smartphone and tablet accessories. Techhnaxx is proud to produce easy-to-use affordable products with an attractive design and high technological quality. The company’s latest line of offerings encompasses more than fifteen years of experience collaborating with carefully selected production facilities. Designed in Germany, company products are sold in tens of countries across the globe. The company was established back in 2003 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.
