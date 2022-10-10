Submit Release
Governor Appoints Karl Allred Secretary of State

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Karl Allred as Secretary of State. Allred replaces Ed Buchanan, who resigned September 15 after being appointed a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District. State law obliges the Governor to choose within five days from three names submitted to him by the Republican Central Committee. The other two candidates were Marti Halverson and Bryan Miller.

“I have selected Mr. Allred from the candidates forwarded to me by Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne,” Governor Gordon said. “We will coordinate with Mr. Allred to arrange for his swearing in as soon as possible.”

The Governor noted that two of the five elected constitutional officers are now unelected appointees as a result of the existing statutory process for replacing statewide elected officials.

Allred is a resident of Uinta County. He will serve until a new Secretary of State is sworn in on January 2, 2023.

