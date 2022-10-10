Orion Rental Packaging Program Expansion Enables European BioPharma Companies to Increase Sustainability

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), one of the largest global providers of temperature assurance cold chain packaging, is expanding its Orion Rental packaging program in Europe, adding an additional reclamation service station in Brussels.



The new Orion reclamation station is at CEVA Logistics in Brussels, chosen as an ideal location for its proximity to existing biopharma customers, prospects, and other western European countries. CEVA Logistics is a well-established logistics partner to 500+ healthcare and life science companies, fully compliant to GxP and ISO standards. The BRU Orion Rental Station will perform full reclamation, cleaning, and refurbishment processes necessary to return Orion boxes back into circulation in ‘like new’ quality condition, suitable for healthcare products.

The Orion Rental Program provides reusable parcel packaging for healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and other temperature sensitive markets to support sustainability goals. The temperature assurance boxes are preconditioned at an Orion Rental Station and delivered Just-in-Time (JIT) to the pharmaceutical company for them to ship products to their customers, typically clinical sites, healthcare/distribution facilities, and now directly to patients. The Orion Program is state-of-the-art, including highest standard temperature assurance packaging, technology, and customer service that supports every aspect of a reusable packaging including forecasting and ordering. Customers also benefit from time saving self-serving tools such as an online ordering portal which provides visibility from orders-to-reports.

“With additional rental stations in Brussels and London, the Orion Rental Program conveniently services UK, Benelux, and DACH regions which has a dense manufacturing and shipping & distribution presence. Pharmaceutical companies in these regions can reliably ship their temperature sensitive products cost-effectively, reduce their operational burdens, while also working toward sustainability goals”, says Andrew Heholt, Business Development Director & Orion Product Manager, at Sonoco ThermoSafe.

“Our healthcare logistics services are designed for better patient outcomes. By storing, refurbishing and pre-conditioning the Orion packaging at the CEVA premises, we provide pharmaceutical companies with the opportunity to save on warehouse space and operational tasks—without compromising the integrity of their shipments. At CEVA, we expertly handle reusable packaging for our GxP customers,” says Bas van Breugel, Head of Healthcare Business Development CL for EMEA, at CEVA Logistics.

Learn more about the Orion Rental Program by visiting www.thermosafe.com/orion-r The Orion program is currently available in the United States (coast to coast) and western Europe.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), is one of the largest global providers of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe's ISC Labs® deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com .

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With net sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations in 32 countries serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fourth-consecutive year. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

Contact: Lisa Weeks 843-383-7524 lisa.weeks@sonoco.com