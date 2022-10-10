Submit Release
Saia to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 888-394-8218 or 323-794-2591 referencing conference ID #6820944. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through November 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 186 terminals servicing 45 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations

CONTACT: Saia, Inc.
  Douglas Col
  Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  Investors@Saia.com

        
       
        
        


