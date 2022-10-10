Submit Release
Vietnamese Vice President begins official visit to Croatia

VIETNAM, October 10 -  

ZAGREB — Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân and a delegation from Việt Nam arrived in Zagreb on Sunday afternoon (local time), beginning their official visit to Croatia.

The delegation was welcomed at Zagreb International Airport by Croatian State Secretary for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Zdenko Lucić, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary and Croatia Nguyễn Thị Bích Thảo, Croatian Ambassador to Malaysia and Việt Nam Ivan Velimir Starcevic, and staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary and Croatia.

Later that day, Xuân met with the embassy's staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Croatia, during which she briefed them on Việt Nam's successes in COVID-19 prevention and control, and economic development, in the first nine months of this year.

Regarding Việt Nam-Croatia relations, the Vice President noted with pleasure cooperation achievements in different areas like economy, politics and culture and appreciated Croatia's support to Việt Nam in the COVID-19 fight.

She said that Việt Nam and Croatia should enhance their bilateral cooperation as the two countries still have substantial opportunities and potential for stronger collaboration.

Việt Nam would be a gateway for Croatia to access other Southeast Asian nations. At the same time, the leader noted that Croatia could help Vietnamese businesses step up investment in European countries.

Ambassador Thảo stressed the significance of Xuân's visit to the bilateral diplomatic ties and pledged to work with the embassy's staff to contribute to cooperation between the two countries. — VNS

