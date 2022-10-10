Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ the global water pipeline leak detection system market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027.

Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Overview:

A water pipeline leak detection system is specially engineered equipment that assists controllers in detecting unintended leakages caused by pores, corrosion and cracks. It is integrated with sensors and data collectors, which are positioned within the pipeline network to alert management centers regarding leaks by recording vibrations stimulated by the water while escaping the pipe. Additionally, a water pipeline leak detection system aids in identifying the precise location of seepage, enhancing premise management, and mitigating water wastage by providing timely alerts to resolve the issue.

Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of the water pipeline leak detection system can be attributed to the increasing number of ongoing construction activities across the globe. This, in turn, has supplemented the demand for uninterrupted water supply, specifically in the residential sector, thus driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns and the heightened instances of water scarcity have prompted governments of several countries to promote the uptake of water pipeline detection systems to avoid the wastage of clean treated water, which is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the large-scale integration of distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) and the Internet of things (IoT) solutions are further contributing to the market growth.

Water Pipeline Leak Detection System Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

NEC Corporation

Xylem Inc.

SPX Corporation

Mueller Water Products Inc

Gutermann AG.

3M Company

ABB Ltd.

Badger Meter Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Breakup by Technology:

Ultrasonic

Smart Ball

Magnetic Flux

Fiber Optic

Others

Breakup by Equipment:

Breakup by Pipe Type:

Plastic Pipes

Ductile Iron Pipes

Stainless Steel Pipes

Aluminium Pipes

Others

Breakup by End- Use:

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

