Connected Logistics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Research Report 2022-2027

The global connected logistics market size reached US$ 25.55 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 67.96 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.50% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Connected logistics enables organizations to schedule orders and shipments in advance and assists them in avoiding prolonged deliveries by offering shipment monitoring with real-time tracking. It involves monitoring, warehouse management, transportation fleet management tracking, and associated logistics operations, including dispatching, financial transactions, order processing, and shipping. It aids in forecasting the predictable departure and arrival of shipments, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing productivity by incorporating multiple connected devices on a single interface. It also helps organizations create additional value, improve efficiency, save costs, deliver better customer experiences, and enhance brand reputation.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Connected Logistics Market Trends and Drivers:

There is an increase in the preference for online shopping and the requirement for efficient delivery of products. In line with this, e-commerce platform operators are aggressively pursuing the acquisition of connected logistics facilities to expand their distribution networks and handle an expanded volume of products. This represents one of the major factors bolstering market growth around the world. The growth can also be accredited to the rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of ordering food products through online portals, which offer easy availability, convenience, and a wide catalog.

Moreover, rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles, considerable reliance on smartphones, expanding purchasing power of individuals, and the growing penetration of the high-speed internet are driving the market. In addition, the increasing number of transportation activities on account of the expanding domestic trade is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for vaccines and other temperature-sensitive healthcare products is positively influencing the need for connected logistics to maintain the integrity of products during transportation. It can also be attributed to the growing prevalence of viral infections and chronic ailments among the masses. Furthermore, the emerging trend of imported premium vehicles is escalating the demand for connected logistics services worldwide.

Besides this, there is a rise in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), blockchain, radio frequency identification (RFID) chips, and the internet of things (IoT) devices in numerous vehicles, such as carriage trucks, shipments, and individual product units. These devices allow organizations to know the exact location and condition of the load. This is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, rapid digitization and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to maintain business data efficiently and effectively are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry players. Significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure is expected to impel the market growth.

Connected Logistics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 25.55 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 67.96 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 16.50% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for Estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Software:

Asset Management

Warehouse IoT

Security

Data Management

Network Management

Streaming Analytics

Breakup by Technology:

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

NFC

Satellite

Breakup by Devices:

Gateways

RFID Tags

Sensor Nodes

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Seaways

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Food and Beverage

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO

Eurotech S.p.A.

HCL Technologies Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

