HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS ON OCTOBER 26, 2022

Webcast Conference Call Scheduled for 8 a.m. CDT

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before market hours Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CDT. Harley-Davidson, Inc. senior management will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the Company's outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available 30 minutes prior to the audio webcast.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and can access the slide presentation here: https://investor.harley-davidson.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

