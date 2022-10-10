DermTech Presents on Translational Medicine to Revolutionize Dermatologic Care at the Biomarkers & Precision Medicine USA Congress

DermTech, Inc. DMTK ("DermTech" or the "Company"), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, today announced its presentation at the Biomarkers & Precision Medicine USA Congress, held from Oct. 3-4 in San Diego. The 6th annual event featured industry-leading speakers from the pharma, biotech and academic spaces, sharing new case studies, innovative data and industry outlooks.

Erica Montano, Ph.D., a DermTech Stratum™ research scientist, presented on the translational medicine services of DermTech Stratum and its precision-based approach to dermatology. The presentation, titled "Translational Research to Revolutionize Dermatologic Care," emphasized the Company's proprietary Smart Sticker™ and platform technology, highlighting its capabilities, specializations and advantages.

By non-invasively capturing genomic and proteomic material in the epidermis, DermTech's Smart Sticker and platform technology leverage skin gene and protein expression profiles in a clinical research setting to deliver accurate, objective and useful information; identify biomarkers that may be useful in stratifying a disease of interest or disease subgroup; and determine patient response to a selected target therapeutic. Additionally, the integration and implementation of the Smart Sticker in clinical trials improves patient enrollment in research studies and thus, data collection, as it is typically observed that less than 20% of eligible subjects volunteer for surgical skin biopsy collection due to its invasive nature.

Dr. Montano's presentation demonstrated the Smart Sticker's ability to identify potential atopic dermatitis (AD) and psoriasis subgroups, which optimizes clinical trial enrollment and diagnostic accuracy, and improves patient outcomes. She concluded with a focus on how this technology is poised to potentially revolutionize research in dermatology. A recording of her full presentation is available here.

"I am pleased for the opportunity to present on behalf of DermTech Stratum at the 6th Annual Biomarkers & Precision Medicine USA Congress, sharing our translational medicine services that may revolutionize dermatologic care and research and development through precision and personalization," said Dr. Montano. "By leveraging genomic markers for precision medicine and clinical research, we can better aid in accurate diagnoses and predict and track responses to therapeutic intervention, ultimately improving patient care."

Dr. Montano is a highly experienced research scientist with a specialization in biomarker discovery. She holds a doctorate in biomedical science and translational medicine from Cedars Sinai Medical Center. While there, her research focused on understanding the immune defects underlying the pathology of lupus and identified novel metabolic differences in lupus patient immune cells, which contributed to genetic reprogramming and enhanced inflammation.

For additional information about DermTech Stratum, visit https://dermtechstratum.com/.

About DermTech

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by its non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech's mission is to improve the lives of millions by providing non-invasive precision dermatology solutions that enable individualized care. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using our Smart Stickers™. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information, please visit DermTech.

