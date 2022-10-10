Subscription E-commerce Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast by 2027

According to IMARC group experts, The global subscription e-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 68.40% during 2022-2027.

The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Subscription E-commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,″ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on subscription E-commerce market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global subscription e-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 68.40% during 2022-2027.

Subscription e-commerce is a business model that aids customers in subscribing to products or services they need on a recurring basis. It involves the selling of subscription-based e-commerce products and services generally offered by partners, organizations, and sole traders on their apps or websites. It provides several benefits, including a consistent revenue stream, increased customer retention, cash flow management, and relationship engagement. As a result, it is extensively applied to the clothing, fashion, healthcare, food and beverage, and entertainment industries.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the following global implementation of mandatory lockdown restrictions had positively impacted the global subscription e-commerce market. The rising consumer and businesses’ inclination towards online channels for purchasing essential and non-essential products due to the easy access to numerous e-commerce websites and the temporary closure of physical stores is boosting the market growth. However, the market faced a few challenges, such as production delays as a result of disruptions in the supply chain channels, thereby hampering the supply of raw materials and components.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the e-commerce sector and the rising popularity of social media trends. Moreover, several retailers across diverse industries, including apparel, cosmetics, food and beverage (F&B), and personal grooming, are introducing long-term subscription services to generate customer loyalty and expand their user base. This, coupled with the increasing popularity of digital media streaming through several over-the-top (OTT) platforms, such as Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix and Hulu, is further escalating the demand for subscription e-commerce services. Besides this, the introduction of social media-based startups that collaborate with bloggers, vloggers, and influencers to create brand awareness is further providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Additionally, the growing consumer inclination toward online shopping for discounted offers, better convenience, reduced reliance on store visits, and improved customer satisfaction is also impelling the market growth. Furthermore, the market is also propelled by the escalating demand for personalized products and curated services by customers. Other factors, such as the increasing usage of smartphones resulting in exposure to e-commerce business, the rising number of small and medium enterprises, inflating consumer disposable incomes, and the growing middle-class families, are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

com Inc.

Blue Apron Holdings

Dollar Shave Club

Farmhouse Delivery

Netflix Inc.

Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc

Subscription E-commerce Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, subscription type, application, payment mode and end user.

Breakup by Subscription Type:

Service Subscription

Subscription Box

Digital Content Subscription

Others

Breakup by Application:

Beauty and Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Clothing and Fashion

Entertainment

Health and Fitness

Breakup by Payment Mode:

Breakup by End User:

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

