Biostimulants Market Analysis, Global Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027

The global biostimulants market size reached US$ 2.38 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 4.55 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.48% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Biostimulants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global biostimulants market size reached US$ 2.38 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.55 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.48% during 2022-2027.

Biostimulants represent microbe-based agricultural chemicals that are used to stimulate plant growth organically. They are manufactured using various active ingredients, such as seaweed extracts, amino acids, vitamins, humic and fulvic acids, trace minerals, polysaccharides, and microbial amendments. Biostimulants are applied to the seed, soil, or leaves of fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, cereals, grains, and other plantation crops to enhance the tolerance to environmental stresses, water holding capacity, nutrient availability, metabolism, and production of chlorophyll. They also increase the antioxidant activity and encourage cell enlargement and root development in the plant. As a result, biostimulants find extensive utilization among farmers and research organizations.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding agriculture industry and the emerging trend of organic farming practices are among the primary factors driving the biostimulants market. Besides this, the rising awareness in individuals toward the adverse effects of chemically synthesized pesticides and fertilizers is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for biostimulants with organic manure to improve soil fertility and plant health, owing to the increasing concerns regarding agricultural sustainability, soil health, and environmental safety, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing product popularity, as it has a low ecological footprint, non-toxic nature, and does not contaminate the soil, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the escalating demand for food, on account of the inflating global population and the limited availability of cultivable land, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, various innovations in the field of agricultural sciences and the extensive research and development (R&D) activities are expected to bolster the biostimulants market in the coming years.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biostimulants-market/requestsample

Biostimulants Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the biostimulants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Agrinos AS

Adama LTD.

BASF SE

Bayer

Biolchim SpA.

Biostadt India Ltd.

Isagro

Italpollina SpA

Koppert B.V.

Novozymes

Syngenta

Valagro SpA



Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global biostimulants market based on product type, crop type, form, origin, distribution channel, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Acid-Based:

Humic Acid



Fulvic Acid



Amino Acid

Extract-Based:

Seaweed Extract



Other Plant Extracts

Others:

Microbial Soil Amendments



Chitin & Chitosan



Others



Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others



Breakup by Form:



Breakup by Origin:



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Breakup by Application:

Foliar Treatment

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment



Breakup by End-User:

Farmers

Research Organizations

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1960&flag=C



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape



If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.



Browse Related Reports:

Plant Growth Chambers Market: https://bit.ly/3TbRzR0

Precision Viticulture Market: https://bit.ly/3Mh7rQc



About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Biostimulants Market Analysis, Global Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027