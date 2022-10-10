Anthony Korculanic Talks About AI, 4D, and Generative Design Technologies Reshaping the Landscape of Architecture

Anthony Korculanic is the president of XO Media and one of the leading experts in the field of architecture.

The first steps in architecture were more than 10,000 years ago. From the first builders creating wondrous buildings that withstood all tests of time to the modern-day skyscrapers towering above factories and luxury homes, the world of architecture has significantly evolved.

Anthony Korculanic, president of XO Media and globally acclaimed expert on architecture talked about the quantum leaps that have shaped contemporary architecture.

Mr. Anthony imparted that artificial intelligence technologies have changed the way people approach architectural analysis, design, and even the practical execution of certain tasks. AI technology has also opened the doors for new opportunities. As per Anthony’s quote, “AI is able to analyze multiple variables in the architectural process, such as weather and geographic variables, budget, etc.” said Anthony.

On the topic of generative design, Mr. Korculanic stated that it left a huge imprint on contemporary architecture, empowering professionals with increased efficiency, stating the following:

“Generative design is especially important because it allows the designer to incorporate restrictions and data into the designs, creating a more holistic and expansive array of choices for the client,” Anthony Korculanic said.

Mr. Korculanic also talked about the importance of BIM (Building Information Modeling) as one of the key elements of modern-day architecture. According to him, BIM enables professionals to efficiently and effortlessly distribute any workload, further streamlining a host of project management-related operations.

Anthony also noted that what separates modern architecture from its historic counterparts is superior accuracy in terms of both planning and execution. This was made possible through 3D and 4D printing:

“3D and 4D printing have allowed architects to print accurate prototypes of buildings and structures. It has also opened the door to the possibility of building real-life structures, such as houses, which would be a significant advancement in the construction field,” said Mr. Anthony.

More information about Anthony Korculanic is available on his official website.

