The Bellevue Collection Raises $94,000 to Support Local Nonprofits at Fashion Week

The Kemper Freeman family and The Bellevue Collection to donate 100% of ticket sales to Treehouse and Dress for Success Seattle

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bellevue Collection celebrated its 17th annual Fashion Week over the weekend, returning to full capacity for the first time since 2019 and bringing Seattle's Eastside community together for fashion and fundraising. Through ticket sales of the event's two premier shows, The Posh Party Trend Show and The Collective Runway Show, The Bellevue Collection raised $94,000 for two local nonprofit organizations, Treehouse and Dress for Success Seattle. With this year's funds, The Bellevue Collection's ticketed event donations total more than $1.5 million over the last 17 years. 

"We're so grateful to have the opportunity to showcase fall fashion and raise funds for these amazing local nonprofits," said VP of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection, Jennifer Leavitt. "While Fashion Week is a great way to bring people together for fashion and fun, the real passion for Kemper Development Company and The Bellevue Collection comes from the support we are able to provide to our local and regional community."

The Posh Party Trend Show raised $35,500 for Treehouse, which supports children in foster care by providing a combination of programs that meet basic material needs, fund extracurricular and school activities, and provide support for academic success and the transition to adult independence. In addition, The Collective Runway Show raised $58,500 for Dress for Success Seattle, a nonprofit empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire to thrive in work and in life.

For more information about Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection, visit fashionweekbellevue.com.

About The Bellevue Collection
Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development is the recently-expanded Lincoln Square, anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,315 luxury hotel rooms and 12,000 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

