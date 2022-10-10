Greenberg Traurig's Robert M. Goldich Chosen as a City & State PA 'Fifty Over 50'

Robert M. Goldich, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia and Phoenix offices, is among the professionals recognized on the 2022 City & State Pennsylvania Fifty Over 5o list.

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) October 10, 2022

Robert M. Goldich, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia and Phoenix offices, is among the professionals recognized on the 2022 City & State Pennsylvania Fifty Over 50 list. The magazine touts the compilation as "leaders who have a record of achievement worthy of recognition," providing an overview of some of the commonwealth's most steadfast leaders aged 50 or over in various industries. The award winners will be celebrated at an event Oct. 11 at Philadelphia's Moshulu.

Goldich, a member of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice, has more than four decades of experience as an employment lawyer and litigator, and labor lawyer. He continues to represent clients across the country in matters involving collective bargaining, the defense of employment discrimination actions, the defense of whistleblower and employment tort actions, and class and collective actions alleging violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).

Goldich is a member of the American Bar Association's (ABA) Labor and Employment Law Section and is a fellow of the College of Labor Employment Lawyers. His experience has garnered him numerous industry accolades and recognition including being listed in "The Best Lawyers in America" under employment and labor law since 2009. He has co-authored chapters in three treatises on ERISA and employment litigation and spoken regularly at ABA conferences and continuing legal education programs.

