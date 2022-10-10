Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Rep. Anthony DeLuca

Today, in honor of Pennsylvania State Representative Anthony M. “Tony” DeLuca, who died yesterday, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Rep DeLuca’s passing. He was a dedicated public servant and fierce advocate for his constituents and all Pennsylvanians,” Gov. Wolf said. “Frances and I will keep his loved ones in our prayers.”

Rep. DeLuca served in the PA House of Representatives from 1983 until his death, representing the 32nd District, which covers municipalities in Allegheny County.

The commonwealth flag will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Rep. DeLuca’s interment, which has not yet been determined.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.