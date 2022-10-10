LITVAK LAW GROUP ANNOUNCED AS A WINNER OF THE 16th ANNUAL M&A ADVISOR TURNAROUND AWARDS

The M&A Advisor named Litvak Law Group a winner of Deal Of The Year (Between $10mm And $25mm) for the Restructuring of Vitality Health Plan of California.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- LITVAK LAW GROUP ANNOUNCED AS WINNER OF THE 16th ANNUAL M&A ADVISOR TURNAROUND AWARDSThe M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 16th Annual Turnaround Awards. Litvak Law Group was named a winner for the Restructuring Deal Of The Year (Between $10mm And $25mm) for the Restructuring of Vitality Health Plan of California. The awards were presented at a Black-Tie Gala on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.“Since 2002, we have been honoring the leading turnaround transactions, companies and dealmakers. Litvak Law Group was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to receive the award. It gives us a great pleasure to recognize Litvak Law Group and bestow upon them our highest honor for distressed investing and restructuring firms and professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. “Litvak Law Group represents the best of the distressed investing and reorganization industry in 2021 and earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates.”“I am very pleased to have our team recognized by The M&A Advisor for this award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team to be rewarded like this alongside the industry titans in the field of restructuring,” said Uri Litvak , Founder and Managing Partner of the Litvak Law Group. The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2022 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit. The Summit took place on September 20-21, 2022 and featured over 350 of the industry’s leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums, sessions, roundtable discussions, one-on-one meetings and a solutions provider showcase led by a faculty of restructuring industry stalwarts and business media experts.LITVAK LAW GROUPThe Litvak Law Group was founded by Uri Litvak, an attorney and strategic advisor with 25 years of experience in the areas of M&A, restructuring, shareholder derivative and D&O litigation and other complex litigation, arbitration and dispute resolution. Formerly with Skadden Arps in New York, Mr. Litvak has also served as corporate counsel for both multi-billion dollar publicly traded companies, such as Cendant and AIG, as well as small entrepreneurial start-ups. With offices in California, New York, and Florida, the Litvak Law Group is instrumental in helping its clients achieve their business objectives by providing cutting edge legal solutions. www.LitvakLawGroup.com THE M&A ADVISORNow in its 22nd year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry’s leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services from offices in New York and London. www.maadvisor.com Media Contact:Uri Litvak, Founder and Managing PartnerLitvak Law Group, PCULitvak@LitvakLawGroup.comT. 949-477-4900Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEOThe M&A Advisorraguinaldo@maadvisor.comT. 718-997-7906# # #