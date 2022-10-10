Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,135 in the last 365 days.

Kinetik Announces Transfer of Its Common Stock Listing to New York Stock Exchange

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON and MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTK) (“Kinetik” or the “Company”) today announced the transfer of its Class A Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”).

Kinetik’s Class A Common Stock will begin trading on the NYSE under its current ticker symbol, “KNTK”, at the open of trading on Monday, October 24, 2022. The Company’s Class A Common Stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq until the close of trading on Friday, October 21, 2022 and will be delisted from Nasdaq in connection with the listing on the NYSE.

Kinetik’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Jamie Welch, will be joined by other members of Company management to ring the opening bell of the NYSE on Monday, October 24, 2022 to commemorate Kinetik’s listing on the NYSE and the one-year anniversary of the business combination of its predecessors, Altus Midstream Company and BCP Raptor Holdco LP, which combined to form Kinetik.

About Kinetik Holdings Inc.

Kinetik is a fully integrated, pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation operating in the Delaware Basin. Kinetik is headquartered in Houston and Midland, Texas. Kinetik provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. Kinetik posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.kinetik.com.

Contacts

Kinetik Investors:           (713) 487-4832             Maddie Wagner
Website: www.kinetik.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kinetik Announces Transfer of Its Common Stock Listing to New York Stock Exchange

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.