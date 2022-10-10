AMN Healthcare to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 3, 2022

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results and fourth quarter 2022 outlook on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The same day, the Company also expects to issue its third quarter 2022 earnings news release after market close at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the call can be accessed through AMN Healthcare’s website at https://ir.amnhealthcare.com/news-and-events/events-presentation. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7dcc052279a1407183d72c1078cece5f. Please follow the link and register with a valid e-mail address. A PIN will be e-mailed to you with a list of dial-in numbers and the option to have the system call you. If you lose track of these details, please re-register at the link above.

Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the Company’s investor relations website, http://ir.amnhealthcare.com.

