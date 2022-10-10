XPO Logistics Announces Carl Anderson as Incoming Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn. , Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced the appointment of Carl Anderson as chief financial officer, effective November 8, 2022. Anderson will replace Ravi Tulsyan, who will leave the company after assisting with the CFO transition.

Anderson most recently served as chief financial officer of Meritor, Inc., a global supplier of OEM and aftermarket parts for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. His 25-year career in transportation includes earlier positions with Meritor, a Cummins company, including group vice president, finance; treasurer; and director, international capital markets, market risk management and corporate insurance. Earlier, with General Motors Acceptance Corporation, he served as senior manager, structured finance; and senior financial analyst for the financial planning group. Anderson began his career as a senior financial analyst with First Chicago Corporation. He has a master’s degree in business administration from Wayne State University, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Michigan State University.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Carl is a strong B2B finance leader with an operational orientation and a long track record of delivering on goals. His broad executive experience in the commercial vehicle sector is valuable context for his role at XPO, where we have one of the largest LTL fleets in North America.”

Jacobs continued, “Ravi has made many vital contributions to XPO’s success over the last six years. He was instrumental to our GXO spin-off in 2021, and more recently led our finance organization through the RXO spin-off process and the sale of intermodal. We wish Ravi every success, and we’re pleased that he’ll be available to Carl after the separation to support a seamless transition.”

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload (LTL) and truck brokerage.

