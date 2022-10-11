CRN Confers Triple Crown Award on Solutions II in Recognition of Remarkable IT Market Leadership

Solutions II Showcases 30 Years of Expertise in IT Security, Managed Services, and Data Center Solutions

LITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solutions II, an award-winning Solution Provider specializing in Security, IT Managed Services, Hybrid Cloud, Data Management, Infrastructure and Hybrid Maintenance solutions, announces that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Solutions II a 2022 Triple Crown Award winner. The Triple Crown Award is reserved for those select few companies that earn a spot on all three of CRN’s prestigious solution provider award lists in the same calendar year. Now in its ninth year, the CRN Triple Crown Award spotlights top North American solution providers for displaying a tireless commitment to achieving high revenue, company growth, and unparalleled technical expertise within the IT channel.

To qualify for the CRN Triple Crown Award, companies must earn a place on CRN’s Solution Provider 500, a ranking of the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America; the Fast Growth 150, a ranking of high-growth organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes solution providers that have attained top-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry. Being chosen for even one of these prestigious lists is an honor worth celebrating but meriting a spot on all three lists in a single year demonstrates a rare combination of market leadership, client satisfaction, and technical prowess.

Solutions II is committed to its client's success and satisfaction. The practice of demonstrating integrity, passion, and quality in everything they do is woven throughout their culture. “Focus on Client Success” is their promise to be responsive, disciplined, consistent, and relevant. This is the reason Solutions II qualified for the CRN Triple Crown Award in 2022. “The Triple Crown Award is one that the entire Solutions II team is excited about because their expertise and commitment to our clients are the reasons the organization has existed since 1992,” said W. Todd Bowling, President and CEO of Solutions II. “We continue to foster a culture of excellence and invest in our team to ensure our clients receive the best of the best. This award demonstrates that we are fulfilling our mission.”

“The solution providers that have earned this year’s Triple Crown Award have demonstrated an unceasing enthusiasm towards technical mastery, innovative thinking, consistent growth, and high-caliber customer service within the North American IT industry,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “This award represents a chosen company’s ability to go above and beyond, and we’re excited to see where their dedication, their expertise, and their passion will take them as we venture forward into the future of the IT channel industry."

This year’s Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About Solutions II. Recognized nationally for world-class innovation, including the Adaptable Data Center®, a secure framework for digital transformation, cybersecurity, virtualization, business continuance, infrastructure, cloud, and professional services (including managed services). Our knowledge, skills, and solutions installed within the Public Safety industry currently protect nearly 28 million citizens nationwide. Our Casino Gaming practice spans clients from single-property organizations to clients with locations worldwide.

Solutions II is steadfast in its commitment to continuous education and growth. Our employees hold over 400 certifications, and we are proud of our notable achievements, most recently: CRN Security 100, MSP 500, Tech Elite 250, IBM Platinum Partner, Beacon Award Winner, Outstanding Security Partner, and more. Solutions II has partnered with clients since 1992 as an extension of their IT teams; providing innovative services, and solutions for our clients are continually intertwined with our corporate virtues of Integrity, Passion, and Quality to keep our clients “Performing Ahead of the Curve.” Learn more at http://www.Solutions-ii.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com