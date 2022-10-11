Benchmark Litigation Names Evan Vincent and Christopher Staine to 40 & Under Hot List

Christopher Staine Evan G.E. Vincent

Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys honored consecutively

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Litigation has named two Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys as honorees on its 2022 40 & Under Hot List.* Oklahoma City attorney Evan G.E. Vincent and Dallas attorney Christopher M. Staine were recognized in the publication’s annual ranking.

A director in the firm’s Oklahoma City office, Vincent represents clients in complex and high stakes civil matters that include a wide variety of cases such as construction disputes, lawsuits involving the oil and gas industry, catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases and shareholder disputes in closely held companies. This is the sixth time he has received this recognition, and the fifth consecutive year.

Vincent earned his bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma. He also holds a Master of Laws in Trial Advocacy from Temple Law School in 2020, where he received the Faculty Award for outstanding achievement in courtroom presentation and performance. He also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

Staine’s inclusion on the list is his fifth consecutive year to receive the distinction.

Staine is a shareholder and VP of Administration in the firm’s Dallas office. As a member of the firm’s litigation department, Staine’s trial practice focuses in the areas of commercial, bankruptcy, banking, creditor’s rights, and oil and gas disputes. A champion of diversity and inclusion, Staine also serves as chair of the firm’s Diversity Committee and is actively involved in many of the firm’s diversity initiatives at the national and local levels.

Staine earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma.

*Crowe & Dunlevy has no input in the rating methodologies used by Benchmark Litigation.