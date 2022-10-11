Benchmark Litigation Names Evan Vincent and Christopher Staine to 40 & Under Hot List

Photo of Christopher Staine

Christopher Staine

Photo of Evan Vincent

Evan G.E. Vincent

Crowe & Dunlevy Logo

Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys honored consecutively

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Litigation has named two Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys as honorees on its 2022 40 & Under Hot List.* Oklahoma City attorney Evan G.E. Vincent and Dallas attorney Christopher M. Staine were recognized in the publication’s annual ranking.

A director in the firm’s Oklahoma City office, Vincent represents clients in complex and high stakes civil matters that include a wide variety of cases such as construction disputes, lawsuits involving the oil and gas industry, catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases and shareholder disputes in closely held companies. This is the sixth time he has received this recognition, and the fifth consecutive year.

Vincent earned his bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma. He also holds a Master of Laws in Trial Advocacy from Temple Law School in 2020, where he received the Faculty Award for outstanding achievement in courtroom presentation and performance. He also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

Staine’s inclusion on the list is his fifth consecutive year to receive the distinction.

Staine is a shareholder and VP of Administration in the firm’s Dallas office. As a member of the firm’s litigation department, Staine’s trial practice focuses in the areas of commercial, bankruptcy, banking, creditor’s rights, and oil and gas disputes. A champion of diversity and inclusion, Staine also serves as chair of the firm’s Diversity Committee and is actively involved in many of the firm’s diversity initiatives at the national and local levels.

Staine earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma.

*Crowe & Dunlevy has no input in the rating methodologies used by Benchmark Litigation.

Mark S. Christian
Crowe & Dunlevy
+ +1 405-235-7700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Benchmark Litigation Names Evan Vincent and Christopher Staine to 40 & Under Hot List

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mark S. Christian
Crowe & Dunlevy
+ +1 405-235-7700
Company/Organization
CROWE & DUNLEVY
324 N. ROBINSON AVE., STE: 100
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma, 73102
United States
+1 405-239-6691
Visit Newsroom
About

For more than a century, Crowe & Dunlevy has provided comprehensive legal services to clients ranging from individuals to Fortune 500 companies across the nation and the world. With offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Dallas, the firm offers counsel in nearly 30 practice areas. Our clients benefit from high quality, efficient solutions at reasonable costs and enjoy access to attorneys with in-depth experience who provide a comprehensive approach to their legal needs.

Crowe & Dunlevy Website

More From This Author
Benchmark Litigation Names Evan Vincent and Christopher Staine to 40 & Under Hot List
Crowe & Dunlevy’s Private Wealth Practice Group Recognized by Chambers and Partners for Legal Excellence
Goodman to Receive OBA’s Joe Stamper Award
View All Stories From This Author