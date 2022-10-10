Deposits at banks guaranteed: State Bank Governor

VIETNAM, October 10 -

HÀ NỘI — Governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam Nguyễn Thị Hồng on Monday affirmed that deposits at commercial banks were all guaranteed in every case.

The official was talking to the media regarding recent issues related to the Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB).

The affirmation aimed to reassure people and avoid rushes for premature withdrawals.

“Depositors at SCB should stay calm and not decide to withdraw their money, especially before the due dates, to have their interest ensured,” Hồng stressed. “In Việt Nam, deposits at banks, including SCB, has so far been guaranteed as safe in all cases.”

In the face of the information affecting SCB operations, the central bank had applied necessary measures to help the commercial lender run normally, and ensure its liquidity, she added.

Hồng stressed that the central bank always sets the goal of being consistent in management to contribute to controlling inflation, stabilising the macro-economy and currency, and ensuring the safety of operations of the banking system, including SCB.

The central bank also strengthened supervision to strictly handle cases of enticing customers of SCB to deposit money at other banks, Deputy Governor Đào Minh Tú said on Saturday.

In recent days, people who had deposits at SCB were flocking to withdraw their money before maturity over the worry that the bank’s operation might be affected by the arrest of some people for violations in the issuance of bonds related to An Đông Group, a member of Vạn Thịnh Phát Group Holdings Corporation, including Trương Mỹ Lan, chairwoman of Vạn Thịnh Phát.

In a press release on Saturday, SCB said that An Đông was not a stakeholder of SCB and Trương Mỹ Lan did not hold any management positions at SCB. The arrest did not affect the normal operation of SCB, the bank said.

It also committed to have adequate solutions and resources to ensure interests of depositors, partners and customers in accordance with the established laws. — VNS