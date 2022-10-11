Popular Farmhouse Home Décor Brand Walford Home Expands Wholesale Markets
Popular E-Commerce Brand - Walford Home is Expanding Their Marketplaces -Joining Handshake in Time for Fall/Holiday Season
We are excited to expand Walford Home’s wholesale program with the launch of our brand on Handshake.”CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the recent launch of Walford Home’s wholesale program, the company has announced the addition of a second wholesale marketplace - Handshake. The home and garden décor company previously announced the launch of their wholesale program and a wholesale marketplace on Faire.
— Lawrence Barnes, CEO of Walford Home
The Walford Home brand features rustic and farmhouse-chic products that are both decorative and functional. Walford Home products are also receiving high marks from restaurateurs, innkeepers, decorators, photographers, real estate agents, and farmers (corn mazes and berry picking) due to the vintage feel of their galvanized decor pieces.
Lawrence Barnes, CEO of Walford Homes feels that the time to add a second wholesale platform, is now. “We are excited to expand Walford Home’s wholesale program with the launch of our brand on Handshake. The platform is the perfect place for retailers of all sizes to discover our brand, connect, and trade online. Given the strength of our product offerings and history of strong vendor relationships, we wanted to grow the company with additional wholesale channels to make our products available to retailers, whose customers are looking for unique and quality products.”
All Walford Home products are ready to ship from the U.S. today, making their line of farmhouse décor the perfect addition for fall and the winter holidays.
How can you bring Walford Home to your customers?
RETAILERS: Visit the Walford Home brand page on
Handshake: https://www.handshake.com/suppliers/walford-home-30532. Handshake is free to use for both retailers and does not charge fees or commissions.
Faire: http://walfordhome.faire.com/. New Faire accounts receive $100 off and one year of free shipping.
NON-RETAILERS: Email wholesale@walfordhome.com with your name and company name to receive a wholesale pricing sheet.
ABOUT WALFORD HOME
Established in 2017, Walford Home is an American family-owned business located in North Carolina. Walford Home products are proudly designed in the US by our internal team. Walford Home specializes in premium quality home, kitchen and garden products designed exclusively by us to bring character and accent your home. Walford Home's galvanized decor and kitchen products are both functional and decorative, created specifically for you in our distinctive farmhouse style.
To find out more about Walford Home and their other products, please visit the company’s website https://www.walfordhome.com.
Walford Home, LLC
+1 984-464-2980
contact@walfordhome.com
Ashford Blue
Walford Home, LLC
9196087665 ext.
email us here
