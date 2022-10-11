Submit Release
Mirriad Announces New Partnership with The Shade Room

Partnerships bring in-content advertising technology to leading media brand, facilitating new placement opportunities with advertiser partners

We’re helping companies ... to effectively monetize their content. This announcement is just the beginning of our plans for collaboration and growth together.”
— Mark Melvin, EVP of Sales and Partnerships at Mirriad
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company powered by Academy Award-winning AI technology, today announced a new partnership with The Shade Room, a highly influential media brand. The Shade Room combines quality content and valuable audiences, a major draw for brand advertisers. The Shade Room is the leading multi-platform media publisher reaching 40M+ loyal followers across platforms, ranked as the number one cross-platform media publishing brand by Comscore paired with an incomparable social media reach.

Brands look to The Shade Room as a top tier destination to connect with Black and brown audiences on quality content. Mirriad brings a new opportunity to these brands through unique AI-driven product placement technology. As the pioneer of virtual product placement technology, Mirriad enables The Shade Room to create new ad placements for their advertiser partners. At the same time, The Shade Room is a valuable new partner within Mirriad’s growing content portfolio, which supports all voices and reaches all audiences.

“We’re always looking to add value for our brand partners at The Shade Room," says Joshua Ott, Head of Revenue, The Shade Room. "Mirriad provides in-content advertising that seamlessly integrates into our existing media library to provide value for our agency partners without detracting from the content the Roommates come to us to see."

“We’re helping these companies by creating additional high value inventory that enables them to effectively monetize their content. With our new partners The Shade Room we’re enabling marketers to invest more in these channels to reach key audiences to drive their business outcomes. This announcement is just the beginning of our plans for collaboration and growth together,” said Mark Melvin, EVP of Sales and Partnerships at Mirriad.

About Mirriad
Mirriad’s award-winning solution creates new advertising inventory for brands. Our patented, AI and computer vision powered platform dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad’s market-first solution creates a new revenue model for content owners distributing across traditional ad supported and subscription services, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

