Pearly Lake Wildlife Management Area Enhanced by Recent Land Acquisition

October 10, 2022

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) recently purchased 115 acres of land in the Town of Fitzwilliam. Acquired through the Department’s Wildlife Habitat Program, the property will become part of NHFG’s the Pearly Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA). The addition will make Pearly Lake one of the largest WMAs in the southwestern part of the state at 788 acres, offering increased land for wildlife habitat conservation and public access for hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, and other related activities.

This purchase will also protect habitat for a wide range of mammals such as bear, deer, moose, bobcat, and fisher as well as a diverse variety of birds and waterfowl. Pearly Lake WMA features an expansive view of Mount Monadnock and an extensive 32-acre wetland complex that is the source for Tarbell Brook, a tributary of the Millers River, which ultimately flows into Long Island Sound. The protection of this marsh will enhance and protect waterfowl, furbearer, and other habitat along Tarbell Brook.

The purchase of the parcel was funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife Restoration Program. These crucial grant funds are derived from excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment and directly support enhancing and expanding wildlife conservation and public access. With the help of these and other funds, NHFG’s Wildlife Habitat Program has conserved almost 90,000 acres of healthy, wild landscapes that sustain fish and wildlife and that are a vital component of the state’s landscape.

The Pearly Lake WMA can be accessed from Ingalls Road and the Class VI portion of Bowers Hill Road in Rindge. It can also be accessed from Old Rindge Road in Fitzwilliam. To learn more visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/maps/wma/pearly-lake.html.