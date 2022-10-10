Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating BRY, CEM, EMO, and CTR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Berry Corporation, ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc., ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. and ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fd Inc.   If you are a current owner of shares, contact leo@moka.law.

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) Shareholder Rights Investigation

On September 13, 2022, Judge Karen Gren Scholer of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Berry Corporation, paving the way for litigation to proceed. The securities class action alleges that defendants made misstatements and violated the federal securities laws pursuant to Berry Corporation’s July 2018 initial public offering (IPO). On July 30, 2018, Berry completed its IPO offering shares at $14 per share and raising $112 million in net proceeds. Since its IPO, Berry Corporation’s stock has precipitously declined, currently trading at under $9 per share. Morris Kandinov is investigating Berry Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (NYSE: CEM) 

Morris Kandinov is investigating ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMO) 

Morris Kandinov is investigating ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fd Inc. (NYSE: CTR) 

Morris Kandinov is investigating ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fd Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law
(619) 780-3993
moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country.   The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner
leo@moka.law
619-780-3993
550 West B Street, 4th Floor
San Diego, CA 92101
moka.law


